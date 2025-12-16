Human remains confirmed to be mother missing for nearly 20 years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The remains of a woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago have been found in scrubland.

Malgorzata Wnuczek, a Polish national living in Leicester, disappeared on 31 May 2006, aged 27.

She vanished after splitting up from her husband and father of her six-year-old daughter, and has not been seen since.

Leicestershire Police said in October that remains were found in scrubland off the Great Central Way, near Watkin Road, which were sent off for forensic testing.

Ms Wnuczek was last seen catching a bus from her place of work at Peter Jackson Logistics in Sunningdale Road, Leicester, into the city centre.

The last contact she had with her family, who referred to her as Gosia, was by text message two days before she disappeared.

In June 2023, following information provided by Polish police, searches of the River Soar were conducted between the bridges in Mill Lane and Upperton Road, police said.

The force added that a 39-year-old man had been arrested in the Greater Manchester area on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice but he was released with no further action.

Police said a file is being prepared for the coroner.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Detective Superintendent Jenni Greenway said: “First and foremost, I’d like to express my deepest condolences to Malgorzata’s family.

“While this news has ended almost 20 years of uncertainty and not knowing where Malgorzata is, I know it won’t provide closure or end their ongoing grief.

“The investigation into Malgorzata’s death remains very much open and is ongoing.

“We remain in contact with our colleagues in Poland – who I’d like to thank for their ongoing support – and we’re continuing to liaise with them as our investigation to understand what happened to Malgorzata progresses.

“It’s never too late to help and I’d like to take the opportunity to again ask for anyone who can assist us to get in touch.”