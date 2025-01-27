Police release e-fit after woman raped in car by man with distinctive scar

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police in London have released an e-fit picture of a man they want to identify after a woman walking alone in west London was pushed into a car and raped.

The woman was walking along Bradiston Road, Maida Vale, one evening in March 2022 when a car stopped at the junction ahead of her and an unknown man pushed her from behind into what is believed to have been a dark-coloured Audi A3, the Metropolitan Police said.

The man drove away with the woman inside before later raping her, according to the force.

Afterwards, the woman was pushed back out of the vehicle not far from where she had initially been bundled into the car.

The incident happened at around 9pm, police said.

Detectives have released an e-fit image of the man, who was described as speaking with a Jamaican accent and believed to be in his late 30s, tall, with a “significant” scar on his face and short dreadlocks.

open image in gallery Detectives have released an e-fit image of the man with a ‘significant’ scar on his face and short dreadlocks ( Met Police )

Detective Constable, Leon Riley, from the policing team covering Westminster, said:

“If you recognise the man in the image please contact us without delay.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries since the incident and we continue to support the victim who, as far as possible, has been trying to live her life as normal since it happened.

“It was a horrifying ordeal for her and we thank her for supporting the investigation to trace the man responsible for assaulting her, and now helping us build an e-fit of the suspect.

“Women should be able to walk alone without fear and we are dedicated to protecting women and girls from predatory offenders such as this.

“Anyone who recognises the man, or has information, please contact police on 101 quoting 6533840/22. “Or, to remain completely anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.”