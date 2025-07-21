Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Man arrested in murder probe after 72-year-old woman found dead

Officers were called to home in Cheshire on Friday

Nicole Wootton-Cane
Monday 21 July 2025 13:21 EDT
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder (Joe Giddens/PA)
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

A man has been arrested after a 72-year-old woman was found dead in a house in Cheshire.

Emergency services were called to a property in Pearson Street, Macclesfield, over a concern for welfare at a property on Friday, Cheshire Police said.

A woman was found dead at the home at around 6.50pm, the force said.

A post-mortem examination found the woman died of injuries to her head and neck.

Police arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Monday. He remains in police custody for questioning.

He remains in police custody for questioning (Joe Giddens/PA)
He remains in police custody for questioning (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

Detectives believe the death is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

The force said investigations will be continuing and an increased police presence was likely in the surrounding area.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in