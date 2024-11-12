For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 17-year-old girl has died after being hit on foot by a car on the M5 motorway in Somerset.

The road is closed in both directions after the incident between junctions 24 for Bridgwater and 25 for Taunton.

The collision involving the teenager and a car happened around 11pm on Monday, Avon and Somerset Police said. The girl died at the scene.

The M5 is expected to stay closed until further notice while police carry out enquiries.

Police said the victim’s next of kin had been notified and are being supported by a specially-trained officer.

No-one else was injured in the incident.

A mandatory referral has also been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to prior police contact.

In an update on social media, National Highways said the M5 will remain closed until at least midday.

Motorists are being diverted around the closure via the A38 – which is also now facing long delays as commuters set off on their journeys.

A statement from National Highways said: “The M5 in Somerset is closed in both directions between J24 (Bridgwater) and J25 (Taunton) due to an Avon and Somerset Police-led incident. National Highways have resources in attendance assisting with traffic management.

“Due to the nature of the incident, the road is expected to be closed until at least midday today.

“Delays are building - now 60 minute delays southbound and 10 minute delays northbound, above normal journey times - on the approach to the diversion routes.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to call 101 and give the call handler the reference of log number 1170 of 11 November.