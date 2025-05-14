Children evacuated from Swindon school after threats of ‘suspicious package’
There are no reported injuries and police remain at the scene
A school in Swindon has been evacuated after it reportedly received threats of a “suspicious package”.
Wiltshire Police was called to Lydiard Academy in Grange Park Way at around 9am on Wednesday, with parents told to stay away from the school.
The area remains cordoned off, and police remain at the scene to conduct searches.
A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware of an ongoing incident at Lydiard Park Academy School.
“Children and staff have been evacuated from the school as a precaution following a message sent to the school. There are no reported injuries.
“Please stay away from the area to allow emergency services to attend. We will keep you updated with any further developments.”
