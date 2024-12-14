Police hunt burglars who stole £200,000 of luxury handbags in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police have released images of two men they want to speak to after £200,000 of luxury designer handbags were stolen in a raid.

Burglars made off with the high-value haul, which also included designer watches, after they targeted premises in Mill Hill, northwest London.

The items, which are said to include bags by Chanel and Hermes, were taken between 10.30 and 10.50pm on Tuesday 3 December from the venue in Bunns Lane.

Metropolitan Police detectives have released images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the break-in, which has left the business owner “distraught”.

open image in gallery Detectives have released images of two men they want to identify after £200,000 of designer bags were stolen ( Metropolitan Police )

One was pictured on CCTV earlier that day wearing a black puffer jacket, while the other appeared wearing a black jacket over a grey hooded top.

Separate CCTV footage seen by Mail Online is said to show two men dressed in black kicking a door at the showroom later that night, before making off with shopping bags filled with stolen handbags.

Among the bags stolen were a blue-suede cowskin Chanel bag with champagne-coloured hardware, priced at around £2,250, and a vintage 1957 Hermes Kelly 28 Miel Crocodile bag, valued at over £11,000, according to reports.

A black Chanel mock alligator-skin bag worth in excess of £4,000 and an olive green Hermes Kelly costing £8,000 were also said to have been taken.

open image in gallery The raid took place at around 10.30pm on 3 December, leaving the business owner distraught ( Metropolitan Police )

Detective Sergeant Joe Halsey said: “I would ask people to look at these images and see if they recognise the two men shown. They were taken in Bunns Lane earlier on the day of the theft.

“The owner of the business is understandably distraught by what has happened and we need assistance to apprehend those responsible.

“At this time we are working to establish whether this burglary is linked to any others.”

Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote 01/1160486/24. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.