Man, 19, who murdered his mother and siblings was plotting to attack school

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 19-year-old man who killed his mother and two siblings was also planning a school shooting, it can now be reported.

Nicholas Prosper pleaded guilty to the murders of Juliana Falcon, 48, Giselle Prosper, 13, and Kyle Prosper, 16, at Luton Crown Court on Monday.

Their bodies were found at a flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive, on September 13 last year.

After the murders, Prosper was stopped by officers from Bedfordshire Police in nearby Bramingham Road, and a loaded shotgun was found hidden in bushes nearby, along with more than 30 cartridges.

They later discovered that he had been plotting to attack a local school.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a truly tragic and shocking case in which three innocent members of the same family have been brutally killed by their son and brother.

“No words can fully describe the tragedy their loved ones have experienced, and our thoughts continue to be with them at this difficult time.

“We are pleased that Prosper has pleaded guilty and will not put his family through the pain of a trial, and that he will soon face a significant jail sentence.

“What was subsequently uncovered during our investigation left no doubt as to his intentions to carry out an attack at a school, but fortunately Prosper was apprehended before he could cause any further harm.”

Prosper, who appeared in court on Monday wearing a black T-shirt and dark trousers, also admitted a number of other offences, including purchasing a shotgun without a certificate, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and possession of a kitchen knife in a public place.

Bedfordshire Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy said: “We understand the deep shock this case will have on people within Luton and across the country.

“Juliana, Kyle and Giselle were brutally murdered in their home by someone intent on causing the maximum harm and distress on not only his family, but to the wider community.

“We are extremely grateful to our officers who stopped him and prevented him from going through with his plans to target a school.

“We are working closely alongside Luton Borough Council to engage with schools in Luton to provide support, assistance and guidance to both schools and parents.”

Judge Michael Simon told the defendant his sentencing will take place on March 5 and remanded him into custody.

Councillor Hazel Simmons, leader of Luton Council, said: “The revelation that the perpetrator had plans to cause further harm in one of our schools is extremely shocking, distressing and upsetting; and we don’t underestimate the emotional difficulty this news will have on children, staff, parents and carers across our school community.

“Our schools have robust systems in place to keep children safe and security is constantly reviewed and monitored.

“Just recently we asked our schools to further review security and for increased vigilance following the incident in a school in Sheffield.

“We will be asking schools to further review security measures in light of what came out in court today.”

Chris Derrick, a deputy chief crown prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The full extent of Prosper’s actions will be laid bare when he is sentenced, and he can expect to face a very long time behind bars.

“Today, our thoughts are of Juliana, Kyle and Giselle, whose lives were stolen in a cold-blooded attack.

“We hope today’s conviction offers some solace to those who loved and cared for them, as they mourn their loss.”