Family murders and school shooting plan ‘appalling crime’ – Home Secretary

The Home Secretary has described the actions of a 19-year-old man who killed his mother and two siblings and was planning a primary school shooting as “the most appalling crime”.

Nicholas Prosper pleaded guilty to the murders of Juliana Falcon, 48, Giselle Prosper, 13, and Kyle Prosper, 16, at Luton Crown Court on Monday.

Their bodies were found at a flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive, Luton, Bedfordshire, on September 13 last year.

He was also planning a shooting at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Luton, where he and his siblings had been pupils.

Asked by Nick Ferrari about the case on LBC on Tuesday, Yvette Cooper said: “This is the most devastating crime, and you have to feel for the family, the three people who have lost their lives, but also for the school and for everybody across the community. It’s just the most appalling crime.

“It raises a wider issue about young people becoming obsessed with violence, the school massacre issue obsession there, and that’s why after the Southport attack, we started a programme of work to look at what more do we need to do about these violent, fixated teenagers.”

Ms Cooper added that the case “raises really serious issues about what young people see online too”.

Prosper’s harrowing plan, said to have left investigators “in shock and disbelief”, was foiled by police who spotted him in the street immediately after the murders.

He was stopped in nearby Bramingham Road, and a loaded shotgun was found hidden in bushes nearby, along with more than 30 cartridges.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a truly tragic and shocking case in which three innocent members of the same family have been brutally killed by their son and brother.

“No words can fully describe the tragedy their loved ones have experienced, and our thoughts continue to be with them at this difficult time.

“We are pleased that Prosper has pleaded guilty and will not put his family through the pain of a trial, and that he will soon face a significant jail sentence.

“What was subsequently uncovered during our investigation left no doubt as to his intentions to carry out an attack at a school, but fortunately Prosper was apprehended before he could cause any further harm.”

Speaking outside court on Monday, he said the team could not comprehend how anyone could plan to harm children.

“In all my years working on murder investigations, I have never known a case quite like this.

“Not only were three innocent lives taken in such brutal circumstances, but we then learnt of Prosper’s plans to carry out a shooting at a school, something which left our whole investigation team in shock and disbelief.

“We cannot ever begin to comprehend why someone would plan to kill innocent children and are so grateful to those arresting officers who helped prevent this from taking place.”

Prosper, who appeared in court wearing a black T-shirt and dark trousers, also admitted a number of other offences, including purchasing a shotgun without a certificate, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and possession of a kitchen knife in a public place.

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School headteacher Maureen Murphy said: “We were devastated to learn of the tragic death of our former students Kyle and Giselle and their mother Juliana.

“All children from the family attended St Joseph’s when they were younger and were a cherished part of our school community.

“At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with their family, friends and the wider community.

“We were very shocked to learn that St Joseph’s was an intended target in this incident.

“However we would like to reassure our parents and carers that there is no threat to the school.”

Prosper, who was remanded into custody, will be sentenced on March 5.