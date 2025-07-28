Man, 41, appears in court after ‘disturbance’ on easyJet flight

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has appeared in court after a disturbance on an easyJet flight which was probed by counter-terror police.

Abhay Nayak, 41, from Luton, was remanded following his arrest at Glasgow Airport on Sunday morning.

Nayak’s flight landed at around 8.20am and he was arrested and charged.

On Monday, he appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court charged with assault and endangering the safety of an aircraft.

He did not enter a plea and will appear in court again in eight days after being remanded in custody.

Counter-terror police initially assessed video footage but Nayak is not facing terrorism charges.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We believe the incident to be contained and that nobody else was involved.”