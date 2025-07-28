Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man, 41, appears in court after ‘disturbance’ on easyJet flight

Abhay Nayak appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court charged with assault and endangering the safety of an aircraft.

Sarah Ward
Monday 28 July 2025 13:01 EDT
Abhay Nayak was remanded in custody after appearing at Paisley Sheriff Court (Jane Barlow/PA)
Abhay Nayak was remanded in custody after appearing at Paisley Sheriff Court (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

A man has appeared in court after a disturbance on an easyJet flight which was probed by counter-terror police.

Abhay Nayak, 41, from Luton, was remanded following his arrest at Glasgow Airport on Sunday morning.

Nayak’s flight landed at around 8.20am and he was arrested and charged.

On Monday, he appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court charged with assault and endangering the safety of an aircraft.

He did not enter a plea and will appear in court again in eight days after being remanded in custody.

Counter-terror police initially assessed video footage but Nayak is not facing terrorism charges.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We believe the incident to be contained and that nobody else was involved.”

