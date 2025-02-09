The Lucy Letby circus has one big problem – but nobody wants to admit it

At first blush, this week’s presentation of new medical evidence at the press conference called on behalf of Lucy Letby was a turning point in the campaign to prove she has been the victim of a miscarriage of justice. “In summary, ladies and gentlemen, we did not find any murders,” announced Dr Shoo Lee, the retired Canadian neonatologist who had assembled the so-called International Expert Panel (“the dream team”, he called it) to review the notes and transcripts of the case.

Indeed, some commentators appeared to think that was it – that Letby should be freed from custody, immediately, pending the apparently now inevitable outcome of her application for a new appeal via the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

That will not be happening. Not yet, anyway.

Letby remains in HMP Bronzefield serving 15 whole life orders after being convicted of killing seven babies, and attempting to murder eight more, at the Countess of Chester Hospital nearly a decade ago.

The press conference was a far cry from her prison cell – a slick, highly professionalised event in an oak-panelled room just around the corner from parliament. Letby is now supported by a PR firm, specialists in reputation management and crisis communications, working pro bono alongside her pro bono barrister Mark McDonald, who has made himself readily available to the media as part of his campaign to demonstrate Letby’s innocence.

The PR agency had helped to organise the event and was present to ensure smooth running. It was well attended. Swarms of photographers, videographers and camera crews surrounded the principal players. Arriving late I took the last seat in the front row and found myself alongside many of Letby’s most determined advocates in the media – such as the former Conservative MP turned columnist Nadine Dorries, her colleague Peter Hitchens, and a chap who writes for Private Eye under the pseudonym MD (although it is no secret his name is Dr Phil Hammond).

The most high-profile advocate of them all, Sir David Davis MP, was chairing the meeting, alongside McDonald, Lee and one additional member of his panel, Dr Neena Modi, herself an eminent neonatologist and believer in the Letby cause.

Lee presented evidence in a sample handful of cases and explained that the panel’s full report would be finalised and sent to McDonald within a month. McDonald in turn will submit it to the Criminal Cases Review Commission, having delivered his preliminary application to the Commission the night before the press conference.

open image in gallery David Davis, Shoo Lee and Mark McDonald speak to journalists during the press conference earlier this week ( EPA )

The commission, unusually, issued a press statement of its own, pointing out, quite rightly, that “there has been a great deal of speculation and commentary surrounding Lucy Letby’s case, much of it from parties with only a partial view of the evidence. We ask that everyone remembers the families affected by events at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.”

An unavoidable tension at the heart of Team Letby’s case

It is a novel approach, to conduct such a public campaign in support of an attempt to overturn convictions. The decision will not be made by the public, of course. Nor, in fact, will it be made by the CCRC. They can only assess the material, determine if it is new and might have made a difference to the outcome at the original trials, and if they find there is a “real possibility” of a successful appeal, to refer it back to the Court of Appeal, who must then hear it.

The Court of Appeal has already twice considered and rejected Letby’s case that she was wrongly convicted. It also rejected Lee’s evidence, who I watched give testimony, somewhat uncomfortably, over a video link, at the first appeal hearing. His performance at the press conference was far more assured.

open image in gallery Letby is questioned following her arrest in July 2018 ( Getty )

In legal circles, it is frowned upon for practitioners to appear too often in the media and there is an obvious tension in Letby’s case, that the more the appearances feed the public interest, the more distressing it is for the families of the babies who died or were harmed. One parent has already spoken out this week describing the Letby event as a “publicity stunt”.

There may be a strategic reason for taking the case to the people – I have seen it suggested that they are trying to pre-empt Letby being charged with further offences, which I believe remains a possibility. But, equally, media scrutiny will put pressure on my former colleagues at the CCRC, and just at the time they need it least.

Last year saw the publication of a damning review, by Chris Henley KC into the CCRC’s mishandling of the Andrew Malkinson case. He had served 17 years in prison for a violent rape he had not committed, and could have been freed a decade earlier if the CCRC had done its job properly. The commission’s own media strategy in the aftermath of the revelation was little short of disastrous, and resulted in the resignation of its chair, Helen Pitcher, just a few weeks ago.

open image in gallery Shoo Lee claims he and his panel of experts have new evidence that could set Letby free ( EPA )

The commission will be badly shaken by these events, but perhaps the Letby application presents an opportunity to act quickly and decisively. It was notable that the commission had recorded last year how it was already assembling a team to look into the Letby case and prepare to receive the application, many months before it actually arrived. That is forward thinking of a kind the CCRC has not always practiced in the past and was an encouraging sign that it could be more responsive to public concerns.

A tactical move that could backfire

But reviewing Letby’s convictions will be far from straightforward. It is a lot easier to make your case, unchallenged, in a press conference than it is at the commission or the Court of Appeal where important legal principles apply, and any new evidence must be tested, its context understood. Issues such as why evidence wasn’t called at trial, and whether it is significant enough to have enabled the trial juries to reach a different decision will be key to the assessment.

The case is often mischaracterised as being solely dependent on the evidence of the prosecution expert Dr Dewi Evans. The truth is that, over the 10-month initial trial – and the much shorter retrial, in the attempted murder of Baby K – a substantial volume of evidence was accumulated. It is true that there was no “smoking gun”, but the repeated presence of Letby at unexplained deaths and near-deaths was supported by multiple strands of evidence, involving numerous other witnesses and experts, that wove together into 15 guilty verdicts delivered by jurors who had listened to every word.

open image in gallery The nurse has been given 15 whole life orders for crimes carried out at the Countess of Chester Hospital ( Getty )

There is a danger too, that putting yourself into the public domain creates its own difficulties. This was the second press conference called by Mark McDonald on Letby’s behalf. At the first, he called on a neonatologist, Dr Richard Taylor, who had reviewed the early findings of the expert panel (he was not one of them) in the case of Baby O and suggested that a doctor – not Letby – had inadvertently killed the baby by accidentally rupturing the liver during an injection. Taylor’s account at that first press conference seemed powerful and persuasive, and he appeared quite distressed at the thought of that happening. If it had been him, he told the press conference, he couldn’t sleep.

Fast forward to this week, and during the second press conference, and in the report later issued to the media, the cause of death in Baby O’s case is now attributed to a rupture of the liver during a “rapid delivery” which is a “well-recognised cause of birth injury”. The possible needle injury is only a secondary consideration. The report dismisses the trial claims that Letby deliberately inflicted “blunt trauma” on the baby and suggests the allegation she also injected Baby O with air is “conjecture”.

Reading the summing up of evidence for the case of Baby O, it was not merely the evidence of Evans that the jury heard. There were the staff on duty, the pathologist and three additional prosecution experts, three additional prosecution experts, Dr Marnerides, Dr Bohin and Professor Arthurs. Their evidence eliminated all other causes, except deliberate injury and injection of air.

open image in gallery Professor Neena Modi, one of the panel members, pictured at the press conference ( Getty )

So who is right? The trials were denied such a battle of experts, because the defence never called any. Letby was represented at trial by a senior criminal practitioner, Ben Myers KC, so that decision is unlikely to have been an oversight – it will have been tactical, probably, to avoid risk of doing further damage to her defence.

These are the considerations the CCRC – and perhaps eventually the Court of Appeal – will have to wrestle with. In the world of appeals, the law does not approve of what is sometimes called “expert shopping” or “my expert is bigger and better than your expert”. On the other hand, if they find the new evidence compelling, it cannot be ignored.

We may be many months from learning Letby’s fate, but at least, with the eyes of the country turned its way, the CCRC is unlikely to dilly-dally. Not this time anyway.

Meanwhile, Letby remains in prison. There is no word on what she is thinking about the PR circus that has rolled into town under her name. She is keeping her silence, supported by her parents, who are keeping their own silence. They of course were not at the press conference. Even McDonald avoids being drawn into disclosures about what Letby is thinking. She has hope, is all he will say, and remains sorry for the parents whose children were lost or harmed.