Britain’s most prolific child killer Lucy Letby has launched a bid to appeal her latest conviction for the attempted murder of a baby girl.

Lawyers for the former neonatal nurse have told the Court of Appeal her retrial for the attempted murder of a newborn known as Child K should not have gone ahead due to “overwhelming and irremediable prejudice” caused by media coverage of her other crimes.

The 34-year-old was previously sentenced to 14 whole life orders for the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others, with two attempts on one child, when she was working at the Countess of Chester Hospital. A bid to appeal against those convictions was dismissed in May.

Following her first trial, which ran from October 2022 to August 2023, the jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of Child K, but a second jury took just three-and-a-half hours to convict her at the retrial at Manchester Crown Court in July. She was handed her 15th whole life order for the crime.

Benjamin Myers KC, for Letby, told the court that the attempted murder charge should have “stayed” as an “abuse of process” due to “overwhelming and irremediable prejudice” caused by media coverage of her first trial.

He said: “The learned judge was wrong to reject the application made by the defence at the outset of the trial to stay the indictment as an abuse of process.”

He continued: “It is an exceptional case, with exceptional media interest, and therefore exceptional unfairness is capable of arising, notwithstanding the safeguards that are often employed.”

He added: “We are dealing with the impact of media coverage and public comment arising from the first trial, upon the second.”

Mr Myers said that media coverage before the retrial was “saturated with unadulterated vitriol towards Ms Letby”.

Letby, formerly of Hereford, watched the hearing via a video link from HMP Bronzefield wearing a green dress.

In the retrial, jurors were told that Letby targeted the “very premature” infant during a night shift in the early hours of February 17 2016 by dislodging Child K’s breathing tube after she was moved from the delivery room to the unit’s intensive care unit.

The court heard that she was caught “virtually red-handed” by a colleague, consultant paediatrician Dr Ravi Jayaram, as he entered Nursery 1 at about 3.45am, who intervened and resuscitated Child K.

Dr Jayaram told jurors he saw “no evidence” that she had done anything to help the deteriorating baby as he walked in and saw her standing next to the infant’s incubator, but Letby insisted she had no recollection of the incident.

Child K was transferred, as planned, to a specialist hospital later on February 17 because of her extreme prematurity and died there three days later.

The sentencing judge, Mr Justice Goss, said that Child K was “exceptionally vulnerable” and that the attack was “another shocking act of calculated callous cruelty”.

However Letby said “I’m innocent” as dock officers led her away.

Letby’s barrister, Mark McDonald, previously told the BBC that he planned to apply to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) to review her case. The CCRC investigates potential miscarriages of justice and can refer cases back to the Court of Appeal for consideration.

Meanwhile, a public inquiry into the events surrounding Letby’s crimes, chaired by judge Lady Justice Thirlwall, continues at Liverpool Town Hall after beginning last month.

More follows on this breaking news story....