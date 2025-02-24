Family pay tribute to ‘sweetest’ girl, 3, killed in Manchester city centre crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A three-year-old girl killed in a city centre crash has been described as the “sweetest, kindest and most generous little girl” by her heartbroken parents.

Louisa Palmisano, known as Lulu, died after a van was forced onto a pavement on colliding with a tram on Mosley Street in Manchester on Saturday morning.

The driver of the van fled the scene, but on Monday police confirmed they had arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Lulu was with her parents visiting Manchester for the weekend when the tragedy happened.

In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, they described as “the sweetest, kindest, and most generous little girl”.

They added: “She was full of creativity and joy, and she absolutely loved going to nursery every day.

“Her absence has left a devastating void in our family—she was our only child, our whole world.

“We were simply enjoying a happy family day out in Manchester when this unimaginable tragedy struck. In an instant, our lives were shattered beyond repair.

“The pain of losing her is unbearable, and we miss her more than words can ever express.”

A Manchester City Council spokesperson said the girl’s family had its "full support". They told the BBC: "All of Manchester is horrified at this shocking crash."

Detective Sergeant Andrew Page said: “The family are being supported by specialist officers and have requested that the public and press respect their privacy at this time.

“We have arrested a suspect and have brought him into custody.

“This is still an active investigation, and we are looking for anyone who has any information regarding the case to come forward to get in touch with us. Please contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting the log number 1086 of 22/02/25.