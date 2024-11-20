Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

92-year-old man charged with 1967 rape and murder of Louisa Dunne

The 75-year-old was found by a neighbour after she was strangled in her Bristol home

Holly Evans
Wednesday 20 November 2024 04:51 EST
Louisa Dunne was found strangled to death at her home in Bristol in 1967 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Louisa Dunne was found strangled to death at her home in Bristol in 1967 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA) (PA Media)

A 92-year-old man has been charged with murder and rape following the death of 75-year-old Louisa Dunne in Bristol in 1967, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Ryland Headley was charged overnight by detectives and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court via video link on Wednesday.

Ms Dunne’s body was discovered by a neighbour inside her home in the Easton area of Bristol in June 1967, almost six decades ago.

Her cause of death was recorded as strangulation and asphyxiation.

Detective Inspector Dave Marchant said: “This development marks a hugely significant moment in this investigation.

“Now criminal proceedings are under way it’s important to stress the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

“Any speculation or misinformation on the circumstances of this case has the potential to prejudice these ongoing proceedings.

“We’ve updated Louisa’s family about this charging decision and a specialist liaison officer will continue to support them in the coming days, weeks and months.”

