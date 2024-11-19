92-year-old man arrested over murder and rape of woman in Bristol in 1967

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Detectives carrying out a fresh investigation into the murder of a woman in Bristol in 1967 have arrested a 92-year-old man.

Louisa Dunne, 75, was killed at her home on Brittania Road in Easton. For almost six decades, her murder has remained unsolved.

But Avon and Somerset Police said a man from Ipswich, Suffolk, was detained on suspicion of rape and murder in connection with the death on Tuesday.

The man remains in police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Dave Marchant said: “This is an extremely significant moment in an appalling and distressing case which has remained unsolved for almost six decades.”

The man who has been arrested would have been in his thirties when she died.

“While this tragic incident happened a long time ago, there will be people who remember what happened and may have had a connection with Louisa through family or friends,” Detective Inspector Marchant added.

“The Neighbourhood Policing Team are carrying out patrols of the area, so please speak to an officer if you have any worries or concerns.”

He said: “As this investigation is at a critical phase and to protect the integrity of any future criminal proceedings, we won’t be able to confirm the full details, but we are absolutely committed to continue carrying out a thorough investigation to try and bring Louisa’s relatives the answers they’ve waited a lifetime for.”

Ms Dunne was found dead at her home on Brittania Road in Easton by a neighbour in June 1967. The cause of her death was found to be strangulation and asphyxiation and she had also been raped.

Detective Inspector Marchant said officers have contacted Ms Dunne’s next of kin to “update them on this development”.

He added: “Specialist family liaison officers will now be supporting them – to keep them updated on the progress of our investigation but also to ensure they get access to any specialist support they may need.”