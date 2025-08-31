Aristocrat who appeared on I’m a Celebrity charged with rape and sexual assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A celebrity peer and former reality television contestant has appeared in court after being charged with rape and sexual assault, police have confirmed.

Lord Charles Brocket, 73, who came fourth on the 2004 season of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, appeared before Westminster magistrates court on Saturday. He was arrested on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police said Brocket had been charged with two counts of rape, which allegedly took place in London on 10 August, along with one count of sexual assault by penetration, which allegedly took place in the village of Warbleton, East Sussex, on 5 May.

All three charges relate to the same complainant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons as the alleged victim of sexual offences.

During the court hearing, Brocket, who lives in Fulham, west London, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address, according to the BBC.

He has been ordered to appear at Isleworth crown court in west London for his next hearing on 26 September.

The aristocrat was not asked to enter a plea, but the court was told that he denies the allegations, it was reported.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Charles Brocket, 73, (12.2.52), from Fulham, appears at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 30 August charged with two counts of rape and sexual assault by penetration.

“Brocket was arrested on Friday, 29 August on suspicion of rape and charged on Saturday, 30 August.

“The rape charges relate to an incident involving a woman that took place in the early hours of Saturday, 10 August in Fulham. The matter was reported to police the same day.

“The sexual assault by penetration charge relates to an incident on Monday, 5 May in Warbleton, East Sussex. The victim is being supported by specialist officers.”