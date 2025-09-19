Boy, 17, ‘sexually assaulted multiple women’ during two-hour rampage in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A teenager allegedly sexually assaulted several women during a two-hour rampage in London, with the British Transport Police (BTP) appealing for information.

The first woman to be targeted was travelling on the Bakerloo line at 4.40pm on Friday 5 September at Harlesden station.

She was on the train when she was sexually assaulted, by a boy described as being 17 years old.

Soon afterwards, the same boy allegedly sexually assaulted two more women, on a Thameslink train and on the platform at Blackfriars railway station.

open image in gallery British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses ( Alamy/PA )

At around 6.40pm, he reportedly attacked another woman on a Thameslink train towards St Pancras railway station, and targeted another woman at West Hampstead station at around 7pm.

An arrest has been made and further enquiries are ongoing, with the BTP appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Confirming the assaults were linked, a BTP spokesperson said: “They would like anyone who witnessed these incidents - or who may possibly have been a victim themselves - to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP on 61016, or call 0800 40 50 40, using the reference 656 of 5 September.

“Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”