Woman in court accused of killing child by scalding her in bath in 1978

A 66-year-old woman has appeared in court accused of killing a child by scalding her in a hot bath in 1978.

Janice Nix was charged on Tuesday over the death of five-year-old Andrea Bernard, who was taken to hospital after she suffered burns in Thornton Heath, south London, on June 6 1978, the Metropolitan Police said.

Andrea was treated at a hospital in Croydon before being transferred to a specialist burns unit in East Grinstead, West Sussex, but died from her injuries on July 13 that year.

The defendant, of Rodenhurst Road, Clapham, south-west London, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that on June 6 1978, Andrea had been forced into a very hot bath which scalded 50% of her body.

Nix is also accused of cruelty to Andrea’s brother Desmond Bernard between October 1 1975 and June 6 1978, when he was eight.

The defendant was aged between 16 and 19 at the time of the alleged incidents.

At the short hearing, the 66-year-old spoke only to confirm her name, age and address.

Nix wore a navy blue hoodie in the dock and was read the charges against her.

The Metropolitan Police said the force launched an investigation into Andrea’s death in September 2022.

The court heard the incident was reported to police at that time by Mr Bernard, who is now an adult.

Nix was freed on bail with conditions including to surrender her passports and not to travel to any international travel hubs.

She is set to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on March 19.