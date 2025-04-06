Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two teenagers arrested after boy, 17, stabbed to death in west London

Keiron Charles, 17, died after being stabbed on Erconwald Street, Shepherd's Bush, on Saturday afternoon

Alexander Butler
Sunday 06 April 2025 10:51 EDT
Keiron Charles, 17, was stabbed to death in west London on Saturday
Keiron Charles, 17, was stabbed to death in west London on Saturday (Met Police)

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in west London.

Keiron Charles, from East Acton, died at the scene on Erconwald Street, Shepherd’s Bush, just after 1pm on Saturday, the Met Police said.

Two boys, both 16, were arrested. One teenager was rushed to hospital with stab injuries and later detained, while the other fled the scene and was arrested on Sunday morning.

Detective chief inspector Alex Gammampila said: “This is an awful incident in which a teenager has lost his life. The thoughts of everyone in the Met remain with Keiron’s family and loved ones as they begin to come to terms with their tragic loss.

Keiron was stabbed to death on Erconwald Street, Shepherd’s Bush, on Saturday
Keiron was stabbed to death on Erconwald Street, Shepherd’s Bush, on Saturday (Google Images)

“I’d like to appeal directly to anyone who was in the area between 1pm and 1.20pm on Saturday and witnessed the incident.

“Our team are also keen to speak to anyone who might have any other information that might assist us. Keiron had his whole life ahead of him and any information might prove vital in achieving justice on behalf of his family.”

The Met Police urged witnesses to contact police on 0207 175 2206, quoting reference 3435/05APR. Anyone with information can also submit evidence to the Met’s Major Incident Public Portal.

Alternatively, witnesses or anyone with information can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

