Man, 30, to appear in court charged with murdering his father in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 30-year-old man is set to appear in court charged with murdering his father after the “highly respected” 75-year-old was stabbed to death.

Scotland Yard said officers were called in the early hours of Friday to a property on Deodar Road, Putney, south-west London, following reports of a stabbing.

Rory Talbot, 30, of Wandsworth, has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, accused of killing his father Mark Talbot.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mark Talbot Met Police

Mark Talbot’s family said: “We are grateful for the support provided by police, our neighbours and others.

“We ask that our privacy is respected while we come to terms with the tragic loss of a highly respected member of the community.”

The force said in a statement: “Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service who treated Mr Talbot.

“Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mark Talbot who have been affected by this tragic incident, and who continue to receive support from specialist officers.”