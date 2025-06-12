Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Three girls admit killing 75-year-old in attack filmed on mobile phone

Fredi Rivero died after the incident in north London in February.

Emily Pennink
Thursday 12 June 2025 05:26 EDT
Fredi Rivero died in February (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Fredi Rivero died in February (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

Three teenage girls have admitted killing a 75-year-old man in a street attack filmed on a mobile phone.

Fredi Rivero was set upon in Islington, north London, on February 27 and died in hospital the next day.

The victim, a Bolivian national, was near a bus stop on Seven Sisters Road when the teenagers got off a bus and surrounded him.

The youths, aged 15, 16 and 17, pushed, shoved, kicked and punched him, with one of them filming the incident on her phone and grabbing his glasses.

As part of the police investigation, officers recovered CCTV footage of the assault in which the oldest girl was seen to punch the victim in the head causing him to fall backwards.

Police were called at 11.25pm to reports of the disturbance and found Mr Rivero unconscious on the pavement with a severe head injury and in cardiac arrest.

He was taken to the Royal London Hospital where he later died.

On Thursday, the girls, who cannot be identified because of their ages, appeared at the Old Bailey before Judge Judy Khan KC.

The girls, who appeared from custody by video link, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Judge Khan ordered reports and remanded the defendants into custody to be sentenced on September 5.

Previously, police have said Mr Rivero was a “much-loved father” whose family were “devastated by his death”.

Mr Rivero’s daughter, ex-wife and cousins attended court for the hearing on Thursday.

