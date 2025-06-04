Three deny murdering man who died following alleged acid attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three people have denied murdering a man who died after an alleged acid attack at his home.

Danny Cahalane, 38, suffered fatal injuries following the incident at a property in Lipson Road, Plymouth, in the early hours of February 21 this year. He died in hospital on May 3.

Paris Wilson, Israel Augustus and Isanah Sungum all denied the murder of Mr Cahalane during a hearing at Plymouth Crown Court.

In total nine people face charges relating to the alleged attack on Mr Cahalane. They are:

– Paris Wilson, 34, from Plymouth, who is charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group, conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and murder. She denies all charges.

– Israel Augustus, 25, from Tottenham, London, who is charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group, aggravated burglary, two counts of having an article with blade or point, murder, two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs. He denies all charges.

– Isanah Sungum, 21, from Edmonton, London, who is charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group and murder. He denies both charges.

– Jenna Said, 39, from Plymouth, who is charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group. She denies the charge.

– Jean Mukuna, 23, from Camden, London, who is charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group, conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. He denied the first three charges and did not enter a plea to the fourth.

– Arrone Mukuna, 24, from Camden, London, who is charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group, conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm. He denies all charges.

– Abdulrasheed Adedoja, 22, from Neasden, London, who is charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group, conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and murder. He did not enter any pleas to the charges.

– Ramarneee Bakas-Sithole, 22, from Islington, London, who is charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group, conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and murder. He did not enter any pleas to the charges.

– Brian Kalemba, 22, from Barking, London, who is charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group and murder. He did not enter any pleas to the charges.

Judge Robert Linford said a trial listed to last 10 weeks would begin at Winchester Crown Court before a High Court judge on January 13 next year.

The judge released Said on conditional bail while the other eight defendants were remanded into custody.

Speaking last month, Mr Cahalane’s family said in a tribute: “As a family, we are struggling to come to terms with Danny’s passing.

“Danny was an outstanding father and son. Danny and his mum had so much love for each other.

“He is well loved by his family and friends and as a family, we cherish his love and memories.”