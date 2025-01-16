Man pleads not guilty to bomb hoax outside US embassy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has pleaded not guilty after being charged with a bomb hoax outside the US embassy in London.

Daniel Parmenter allegedly placed a device that resembled an improvised explosive device (IED) at the embassy in Nine Elms, south-west London, on November 22.

The 44-year-old, of Kildare Terrace, Bayswater, west London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday holding a Bible and wearing a grey tracksuit.

Parmenter, who has been granted bail, will next appear at the same court for trial on October 20.

According to the Metropolitan Police, officers were called to reports of a suspicious package at the embassy at 8.40am that Friday and a controlled explosion was carried out.

Parmenter was arrested two days later.