Woman charged over murder of 69-year-old in north London

A woman has been charged with the murder of a 69-year-old woman who was discovered stabbed inside her north London home.

Nancy Pexton, also 69, has been charged with murdering Jennifer Abbott, also known as Sarah Steinberg, who was found dead at her flat in Camden last Friday (June 13), the Metropolitan Police said.

Ms Abbott was found by her niece and neighbours, who broke her door down after her family had not heard from her for several days.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as sharp force trauma.

Neighbours said they regularly saw Ms Abbott walking her pet corgi in the area with one describing her as “exuberant” and “vivacious”.

Scotland Yard previously said officers were investigating whether Ms Abbott’s death was linked to a diamond-encrusted Rolex missing from her home.

Pexton is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Friday.