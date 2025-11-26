Man charged with murdering two women and raping another appears in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two women allegedly murdered by the same man were found in a “similar position” five months apart, a court has heard.

Simon Levy, of Beaufoy Road, Tottenham, north London, is charged with murdering Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, 53, and Sheryl Wilkins, 39.

The 40-year-old appeared via videolink at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Ms Valencia-Trujillo was found dead at a property on southeast London’s Aylesbury estate on 17 March.

Ms Wilkins was found unresponsive on High Road, Tottenham, on 24 August.

Prosecutor Tom Little KC told the court on Wednesday that Ms Valencia-Trujillo was found in a block of flats that is “very largely disused”.

open image in gallery Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, 53, died in the Aylesbury Estate, south-east London, on 17 March ( Metropolitan Police )

There were few residents of the flats, and neither were there many passers-by except security guards, who patrol the area for safety, the court heard.

It is alleged that Levy travelled to the area the day before and that he killed Ms Valencia-Trujillo during the course of a sexual encounter.

Mr Little told the court: “The position her body was left in is similar to that of the other murder.”

Levy wore a grey tracksuit and dark glasses during the hearing on Wednesday.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the hearing.

open image in gallery Sheryl Wilkins, 39, was found unresponsive in High Road, Tottenham, on 24 August ( Metropolitan Police )

Levy is also charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, non-fatal strangulation and two counts of rape against another woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in High Road, Tottenham, on 21 January.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC remanded him in custody to appear at the Old Bailey for a plea and case management hearing on 23 February.

Levy was not asked to enter pleas to any of the charges.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Police appealed for anyone with information that could assist their investigation, or who has yet to report alleged incidents they have been directly impacted by, to come forward.