Man charged with murder of Elizabeth Line station worker in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been charged with murdering a London Underground worker after an incident in east London earlier this month.

Ayodele Jamgbadi, 28, was charged with murder and affray after the alleged attack on 61-year-old Elizabeth Line assistant Jorge Ortega on 4 December.

Mr Jamgbadi was originally charged with grievous bodily harm after the incident in Ilford, east London, but the charges were amended on Tuesday.

Mr Jamgbadi, of Kingston Road, Ilford, is next due to appear in custody at Inner London Crown Court on 7 January.

The RMT union said Mr Ortega was one of its members who worked as a customer experience assistant for MTREL, which runs the Elizabeth line.

open image in gallery Jorge Ortega was a customer experience assistant for Elizabeth line operator MTREL (Transport for London/PA) ( PA Media )

He was taken to hospital after suffering severe head injuries in the attack at about 8.50pm on 4 December, but later died.

His family described him as “the most loving person, the kindest soul you could have the pleasure of meeting”.

His son said: “Everyone who has met our dad or who has ever worked with him over the years will tell you this. He had a brilliant mind, enjoyed cooking, loved drawing, and was highly skilled in art.

“He was an amazing family man and would always put other people first. He loved his grandchildren, and in turn, they adored our dad.”

RMT General secretary Mick Lynch added: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our member, who died following an attack while at work.

“The whole union sends its condolences to their family, friends and colleagues at this awful time and everyone’s thoughts at RMT are with them.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a post on X that the incident was “absolutely tragic” and said nobody at work should face violence.

“Nobody should have to face any violence at work — and certainly not something as shocking as this,” he wrote. My thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends and colleagues at this terrible time.”