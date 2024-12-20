Man denies attempted murder after girl and father hurt in double shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man accused of opening gunfire into a car has denied the attempted murders of an eight-year-old girl and her father.

The child was injured along with her 34-year-old father in a shooting in Southern Row, Ladbroke Grove, west London, at around 5.30pm on November 24.

The pair were with her two-year-old sibling and 32-year-old mother, who were both unhurt, at the time of the attack.

Jazz Reid, of Kensington, west London, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from HMP Thameside on Friday to deny two counts of attempted murder and two counts of causing the father and daughter grievous bodily harm.

The 32-year-old also pleaded not guilty to possessing a firearm, “a 9mm self-loading pistol”, and ammunition with intent to endanger life, possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate between November 23 and 27.

Prosecutor Michael Goodwin KC told the court: “This matter concerns a double shooting with a father and child whilst driving in the Notting Hill area on Sunday 24th November.

“The defendant was arrested two days later.”

A trial date was set for September 22 next year at the same court, estimated to last between four and five weeks.

Reid will next appear at the Old Bailey on March 10 for a further case management hearing.