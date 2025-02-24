Man, 21, shot dead in ‘organised execution’ on April Fool’s Day, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 21-year-old man was lured out of a house and shot dead on the doorstep in a “planned, organised execution” on April Fool’s Day, a court has heard.

Janayo Lucima suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest having been shot at close range by Mohamed Mansaray, 18, jurors were told on Monday.

Although Mansaray pulled the trigger outside the address in Barons Court, west London, the killing was orchestrated by Khuder Al Kurdi, 22, from his home nearby, it is claimed.

Eight others were allegedly with Mansaray to provide him with “back up, support and encouragement”, although two of them have since fled to Somalia and Libya to avoid prosecution, jurors heard.

Mansaray, Al Kurdi and six others are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of Mr Lucima’s murder.

Outlining the case against them, prosecutor Alan Gardner KC said Mansaray had been standing outside the house waiting for Mr Lucima to come out.

Mr Gardner said: “He was lured out of that house and into the sights of the waiting gunman by a phone call from the first defendant, Khuder Al Kurdi.

“This was a planned and organised execution arising from disputes within the drugs trade.”

CCTV footage had captured the incident shortly after 10pm on Monday April 1 2024 in Comeragh Road, a residential area in Barons Court.

Mr Gardner told jurors: “That is, of course, unpleasant footage to watch, but it is essential that you see it in order to fully understand what happened in this case.”

The handgun used to kill Mr Lucima was disposed of and has not been recovered, the court was told.

It had allegedly come from Al Kurdi who, jurors were told, played a “central role” in organising the shooting.

Al Kurdi, of Barons Court, and Mansaray, of Neasden, north-west London, have denied murder, along with co-defendants Muktar Said, 23, of Hammersmith; Issa Siteri, 19, of Kensington; Yusuf Abdi, 19, of Westminster; Pharrell Cowans, 18, of Harrow, north-west London, and two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

The Old Bailey trial continues.