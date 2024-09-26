Man charged with murder of Daejaun Campbell is remanded in custody

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 15-year-old schoolboy.

Daejaun Campbell was stabbed to death with a “zombie” knife on Eglinton Road in Woolwich, south-east London, on Sunday.

Neighbours described hearing the teenager cry out, “I’m 15, don’t let me die” as a local woman tried to save his life.

Jacob Losiewicz, 18, of Abbey Wood, south-east London, appeared in person at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth during the brief hearing.

The defendant, wearing a grey tracksuit, waved at family members sat in the public gallery as he stood in the dock.

He was not asked to enter any pleas during the hearing.

District judge Lucy Corrin remanded Losiewicz into custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on September 30.

A second man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of murder but has been released without charge, the Metropolitan Police said.