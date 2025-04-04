Man locked up after killing pensioner with walking stick in random attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man who gouged out an 87-year-old pensioner’s eye and beat him to death with his own walking stick has been locked up indefinitely.

Sekai Miles, 23, subjected Bernard Fowler to a “brutal” random attack outside Harold Wood station in east London early on February 27 last year.

Having targeted his eyes, Miles also hit Mr Fowler over the head 19 times with his walking stick and stamped on his head eight times, the Old Bailey heard on Friday.

Retired mechanic Mr Fowler had gone to the station that day to pick up free newspapers for the community.

Miles had travelled from Liverpool Street to Harold Wood Station and when asked to leave, told staff: “Touch me and I will kill you.”

He then tried to book a taxi to Brent Cross but when a cab driver arrived at the station to pick him up, they missed each other.

Prosecutor Benjamin Aina KC said: “CCTV shows Mr Fowler at about 3.51am walking towards the station. He arrived at 3.58am. The defendant approached him and the attack began at about 4.03am.

“During the attack, the defendant gouges his eyes. He falls to the floor. The defendant then attacks him as he is lying helpless on the ground.

“He kicks Mr Fowler in the head, picks up his walking stick and then starts to hit him to the head with force. Mr Fowler is hit to the head 19 times. The defendant then stamps on Mr Fowler’s head eight times. The attack is truly shocking and appalling.”

The defendant walked away but returned and stood over him in a “triumphant stance”, Mr Aina said.

When police arrived, Miles ran off holding the bloody stick in one hand and his trainers in the other, and was arrested after a struggle.

A search of his rucksack revealed a large number of religious leaflets that stated: “Are you saved? If you died today: Heaven or Hell?”

There was also a Bible with text highlighted with the green highlighter pen.

One highlighted passage referred to sight being lost and restored, Mr Aina said: “This is particularly pertinent as the defendant gouged out Mr Fowler’s eye during the attack and later threatened to ‘pluck out’ a police officer’s eye whilst in custody.”

The court was told the defendant had paranoid schizophrenia and there was evidence he had taken the synthetic cannabis drug known as spice in the past.

Miles had stopped taking medication after declaring that he had been “saved by god”.

Miles, of Brent Cross, Hendon, north-west London, denied murder but pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Fowler by diminished responsibility and assaulting a police officer.

In victim impact statements, Mr Fowler was described by his family as a kind and caring man with a raw sense of humour.

His son Darrin Fowler said: “He was a loving, thoughtful, supportive father and grandfather.

“My father had a huge heart and showed care and compassion for others.

He added: “It does not feel real and I cannot process my father is gone. My father was my wingman and confidante.

“I feel angry at the way my father was so brutally taken.”

Mitigating for Miles, Brenda Campbell KC, said Mr Fowler was an entirely innocent victim and the defendant was “profoundly sorry” for his actions.

He had a background of abuse and trauma in his home life, had problems with his mental health from the age of 10 and reported hearing voices at the age of 12.

After a gap of nearly a decade, he was admitted to hospital in January 2023 after a member of the public became concerned for his welfare.

Later, his mother had raised concern that he was having “delusions about religion” but that he had stopped smoking cannabis, Ms Campbell said.

The barrister suggested there were “missed opportunities” for medical professionals to spot the warning signs that Miles was unwell.

The court was also told that Miles was unwell when he turned up unannounced at his ex-girlfriend’s house in Luton the day before the attack on Mr Fowler.

She refused to let him in as he looked like he had not been taking care of himself and responded with a “blank stare” when asked about his “head space”, the court was told.

Judge Judy Khan KC sentenced Miles to a hospital order with restrictions after hearing he needed ongoing treatment at Broadmoor secure psychiatric hospital.

The judge said she would outline her reason for the decision later.

The court was told Miles was likely to spend years in hospital before he is well enough to be released back into the community.

After the hearing, senior crown prosecutor Carla Harris said: “Mr Fowler died following a ferocious and unprovoked attack when he had simply visited the station to pick up a newspaper.

“Sekai Miles’ actions have taken away a loving father and grandfather who should have been able to visit Harold Wood station safely.

“I hope today’s sentence provides some comfort to Mr Fowler’s family, our thoughts remain with them as they come to terms with their loss.”