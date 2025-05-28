Liverpool parade crash suspect is ‘married businessman and father-of-three’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The suspected driver arrested after almost 80 people were injured when a car ploughed into crowds at the Liverpool victory parade has been revealed to be a father-of-three.

The man arrested at the scene is reportedly a married businessman who has been described as a “nice family man” by neighbours who were left in disbelief at the devastation that unfolded on Monday, according to The Mirror.

Merseyside Police have been given extended powers to keep the 53-year-old man from the West Derby area of the city in custody, after he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and drug driving.

The incident occurred during Liverpool FC’s celebration after winning the Premier League, with a Ford Galaxy car thought to have tailgated an ambulance through the cordons and then driven into the crowds.

open image in gallery Police have been given extended powers to continue questioning the suspect ( PA )

The man’s identity has not yet been released or confirmed by the police.

One neighbour told The Mirror: “It seems completely out of character. They are such a nice family, the boys are really nice and well-behaved. [He] is a fantastic guy. He came over to help us when our alarm went off once, and then did the same for our immediate neighbours, too.

“It just doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t feel right. They are lovely. The whole thing is so sad – for his wife and children and also for the people who were injured.”

A force spokesperson said seven people remained in hospital in a stable condition after the collisions on Water Street, and officers have identified 79 people who were injured in the incident.

More than 50 people, including children, were treated in different hospitals.

open image in gallery Debris on the street in the aftermash of the horror crash ( AP )

Police believe the car which struck pedestrians was able to follow an ambulance crew attending to someone suffering a heart attack after a road block was temporarily lifted.

A fundraising campaign set up for those affected has raised more than £20,000, including a £10,000 donation from the Jamie Carragher 23 Foundation, the former Liverpool player’s charity.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer travelled to the force headquarters to meet with Deputy Chief Constable Chris Green, Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims, Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell and Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram.

The prime minister told the meeting: “The scenes on Monday were just awful, to see how incredible joy at an amazing achievement turned to horror in a moment.

“Steve, the mayor, has been keeping me informed and updated along with my team, but it’s really important to be here to go through this first hand with you, so thank you for making time and ensuring that I get to see the detail in the way that I’d like to.”