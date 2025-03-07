For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Former Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson and his son are among 12 people charged as part of a major probe into council corruption.

The 67-year-old, who was first arrested in December 2020 and suspended from the Labour Party, has been charged with bribery, misconduct in a public office and conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, Merseyside Police said on Friday.

Derek Hatton, 77, who was deputy leader of Liverpool City Council in the 1980s, has also been charged with bribery and one count of counsel or procure misconduct in a public office.

open image in gallery Derek Hatton also faces charges ( Peter Byrne/PA )

Sonjia Hatton, 49, of Aigburth, has been charged with one count of misconduct in a public office.

Anderson’s 37-year-old son David, of Wavertree, is charged with conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office.

The former mayor, of Knotty Ash in Liverpool, had held the role since 2012 prior to his arrest in 2020, after which he did not stand for re-election the following year.

The charges were brought as part of Operation Aloft, which was launched by police to look into the awarding of commercial and business contracts from Liverpool City Council between 2010 and 2020.

In total, 10 people have been charged with bribery offences allegedly committed between 2013 and 2020. These charges concern alleged advantages given for the improper awarding of council contracts and other services, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Five people - including three of the same people accused of the above offences - have been charged with misconduct in public office offences allegedly committed between 2010 and 2020, through arranging and granting privileged and special access, seeking confidential information from Liverpool City Council in commercial and business matters, or abusing a position of power.

Merseyside Police said all 12 are due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on 28 March.

open image in gallery Liverpool City Council said it will continue to cooperate with the police investigation as required ( Peter Byrne/PA )

Robin Weyell, deputy chief crown prosecutor, said: “The CPS has reviewed a full file of evidence from the Merseyside Police and has authorised the investigation team to charge 12 people with 12 offences related to bribery and misconduct in public office.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Andrew Barr, formerly the council’s assistant director of highways and planning, aged 51, of Ainsdale in Merseyside, is charged with conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office and bribery.

The council's former head of regeneration Nick Kavanagh, aged 56, of Mossley Hill in Liverpool, has been charged with two counts of bribery.

Also charged are Phillipa Cook, 49, of Mossley Hill, Liverpool, who faces two counts of bribery and Alex Croft, 29, of Aughton, Lancashire, who is charged with one count of bribery.

Julian Flanagan, 53, of Crosby; Paul Flanagan, 61, of Knowsley Village; Adam McLean, 54, of Woolton; and James Shalliker, 38, of Downholland, Lancashire, are all charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery.

The Flanagan brothers founded the construction business The Flanagan Group.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Liverpool City Council has actively supported this police investigation and will continue to co-operate as required.

“Since 2020, the council has been transformed under new leadership, including the successful conclusion of a period of government intervention, with significant improvements in governance and performance. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Additional reporting by PA