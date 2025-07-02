Jury sworn in to hear airport police assault case

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A jury has been sworn in to hear the trial of two brothers accused of assaulting police officers at Manchester Airport.

Footage of the disturbance at the Terminal 2 building on July 23 last year was widely shared online at the time.

On Wednesday, jurors were selected at Liverpool Crown Court and then sent home until Thursday afternoon when it is hoped the prosecution will outline its case.

Judge Neil Flewitt KC told jurors: “I told you on Monday that yesterday I would be dealing with some legal issues that have to be resolved before this trial may start.

“Unfortunately we were unable to deal with all those issues yesterday and will deal with them this afternoon and tomorrow morning.

“When you return tomorrow afternoon, the leading counsel for the prosecution will open the case and tell you what it’s all about.”

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, of Rochdale, Greater Manchester, is alleged to have assaulted Pc Zachary Marsden and Pc Lydia Ward, causing them actual bodily harm.

He is also accused of the assault of emergency worker Pc Ellie Cook in the same incident at the terminal’s car park pay station, and the earlier assault of Abdulkareem Ismaeil, a member of the public, at a nearby Starbucks cafe.

Muhammad Amaad, 26, also from Rochdale, is alleged to have assaulted Pc Marsden, causing actual bodily harm.

Both deny the allegations.

Judge Flewitt reminded the jury not to look on the internet for information about the case or to carry out their own research.

He repeated that it was of “the utmost importance” that they do not allow themselves to be influenced by news reports of the case or any comments made on social media.

The judge said: “Your task will be to assess the evidence that is presented to you over the next few days and weeks, and then applying the law to reach verdicts based on that evidence. ”

The trial is scheduled to last up to four weeks.