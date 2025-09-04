Man accused of driving into Liverpool FC victory parade to appear in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade is due to appear in court.

Paul Doyle, 53, is charged with 31 offences relating to the incident in Water Street in the city centre just after 6pm on Monday May 26.

He is expected to enter pleas at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.

Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds who were leaving the waterfront after the parade.

He was originally charged with seven offences but at a hearing last month a further 24 charges were added to the indictment.

Doyle, of Croxteth, Liverpool, is charged with 18 counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, nine counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of wounding with intent, one count of dangerous driving and one count of affray.

The allegations relate to 29 victims aged between six months and 77 years.

At the hearing last month, Doyle was in tears as he appeared by videolink from prison.

A provisional trial date is fixed for November 24 and the case is expected to last three to four weeks.