Man arrested after two teenagers found dead in holiday park

A man has been arrested after a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were found dead at a holiday park in East Yorkshire.

The two teenagers were found in a rental property at Little Eden Holiday Park on Bridlington Bay Road in Bridlington on Wednesday, Humberside Police said.

Officers are investigating a possible connection to carbon monoxide poisoning, but say the deaths are currently being treated as unexplained.

A 33-year-old man remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter on Thursday.

Chief superintendent Matt Peach said: “Emergency services were in immediate attendance at the holiday park, where sadly a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were pronounced deceased inside the property.

“This is incredibly distressing and heartbreaking for the families of the teenagers involved, and they are at the forefront of our minds and actions.”

A cordon is in place at the site, while police work with Humberside Fire and Rescue, the Health and Safety Executive, and the East Riding of Yorkshire Council to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Specially trained officers have been supporting the families over the last 24-hours, and I would please ask people to refrain from any form of speculation and to respect their privacy,” Ch Supt Peach added.

“We have a dedicated team conducting extensive enquiries, some of which have been complex and required additional time to complete.

“Whilst we are in the very early stages and the deaths at this time remain unexplained, we are exploring the possibility that they may be connected to carbon monoxide poisoning, with further enquiries continuing with our partner agencies.”

Emergency services have visited other properties at the holiday park to check on the safety of others.

“We know the shock and upset this will cause to the local community, and I want to offer my reassurance we will do all we can to determine exactly what has happened,” Ch Supt Peach said.

“Those living in the area will continue to see an increased police presence and we will provide further updates as soon as we are able to.”