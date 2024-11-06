Man denies murder of 19-year-old mother found in train station car park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man has denied murdering a 19-year-old woman after she was found stabbed in a car park at Crawley train station.

Jason Flore, 26, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to the murder and manslaughter of Stephanie Marie, during a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday.

A trial date has been set for February 3, 2025.

The mother, described as having her “whole life ahead of her”, was discovered with stab injuries at around 7.10am on August 18 and declared dead by paramedics.

In a statement previously released by British Transport Police (BTP), the family said: “We are devastated that her young life has been ended in this way. She had her whole life ahead of her.

“At school she excelled at sport and loved basketball, football and gymnastics. We will miss her so much. Life will never be the same.”