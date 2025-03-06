Tributes to ‘most beautiful’ girl killed in house fire – as woman arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Tributes have been paid to “the most beautiful” four-year-old girl who has died in a house fire in Manchester.

Lesma-Rose Wibier was pulled from the blaze at the property in Gateshead Close, Rusholme, on Sunday afternoon, Greater Manchester Police said, but she died from her injuries in hospital.

A 44-year-old woman, who knew the child, was arrested on suspicion of arson with the intent to endanger life, and has been rearrested on suspicion of murder.

She has been detained under the Mental Health Act and is awaiting further assessment, the force added.

Paying tribute, the girl’s family said: “Lesma-Rose was the star of the family. Anyone who knew her knew she was the most beautiful girl inside and out.

“She always had a smile on her face and could put the same on others.

“She was such a smart and intelligent girl in her own unique ways, and she will be deeply missed by anyone who was blessed to meet her.”

On Sunday, neighbours said Lesma-Rose loved playing in the quiet cul-de-sac.

When the fire took hold, churchgoers from the nearby Celestial Church of Christ helped the family.

One told the Manchester Evening News: “The service just stopped.

“Everybody came out to see how they could be of help to the family. Even the preacher stopped and we began to pray for the family of the deceased. Some were even crying. It’s a child. It’s difficult to lose a loved one, but when it’s a child...

“We are very sorry for what happened.”

Police and fire crews launched an investigation into what happened.

Additional reporting by PA