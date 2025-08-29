Trial date set for man accused over ‘sweets laced with sedatives’ at summer camp

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A trial date has been set for a 76-year-old man charged with child cruelty offences after children became unwell at a summer camp where sweets were allegedly laced with sedatives.

Jon Ruben appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Friday with charges relating to three boys at a summer camp at Stathern Lodge in Canal Lane, Stathern, Leicestershire, but was not asked to enter any pleas.

His plea hearing was adjourned until November 14 and a trial date was set for January 27 next year.

The court heard that Ruben’s trial is expected to last four weeks.

At a previous court hearing, the defendant, of Wayte Court, Ruddington, Nottinghamshire, was told he is charged with three counts of wilfully assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting, abandoning or exposing children in a manner likely to cause them unnecessary suffering or injury to health between July 25 and 29.

He gave no indication of his pleas at the magistrates’ court hearing on August 2.

Eight children, all boys aged between eight and 11, and one adult were taken to hospital as a precaution but were discharged after a report was made to police on July 27.

Ruben appeared in the dock for a 16-minute hearing wearing dark grey sweatshirt and spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood when the judge addressed him .

Ruben was remanded back into custody until the date of his plea hearing.

He was arrested on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious thing with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy in a nearby pub car park the day after police received a report about children feeling unwell.

Leicestershire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over its handling of the incident.

The force originally said the incident happened on Monday July 28, before amending it to Sunday July 27.

It is unclear whether officers only responded on the Monday, and whether that is why the force referred itself to the watchdog.

Leicestershire Police said the owners and operators of Stathern Lodge are not connected to the incident.

The lodge is a converted farmhouse with a sports hall and catering facilities.