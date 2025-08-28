Pensioner to enter pleas over ‘sweets laced with sedatives’ at summer camp

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 76-year-old man will appear in court for a plea hearing after children became unwell at a summer camp where sweets were allegedly laced with sedatives.

Jon Ruben, of Wayte Court in Ruddington, Nottinghamshire, is charged with child cruelty offences relating to three boys at Stathern Lodge in Canal Lane, Stathern, Leicestershire, last month.

He will appear at Leicester Crown Court on Friday for a plea and trial preparation hearing after being charged with three counts of wilfully assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting, abandoning or exposing children in a manner likely to cause them unnecessary suffering or injury to health between July 25 and 29.

Eight children, all boys aged between eight and 11, and one adult were taken to hospital as a precaution but were discharged after a report was made to police on July 27.

Ruben was arrested in a nearby pub car park before he appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court earlier this month but gave no indication of his pleas.

The previous court hearing was told that the charges relate to sweets which were allegedly laced with sedatives.

Neighbours described seeing distressed parents outside the village hall in nearby Plungar, which was used as a triage centre for the children on July 28.

Leicestershire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over its handling of the incident.

The force originally said the incident happened on Monday July 28, before amending it to Sunday July 27.

It is unclear whether officers only responded on Monday and whether that is why the force has referred itself to the watchdog.