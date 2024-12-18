Boy, 15, pleads not guilty to murdering pensioner in park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 15-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to murdering an 80-year-old grandfather who died after an alleged assault while he was walking his dog in a park near his home.

Bhim Kohli died in hospital on September 2, a day after he was seriously injured in Franklin Park in Braunstone Town, near Leicester.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday and denied the charges of murder and manslaughter.

The youth, who was aged 14 when the assault allegedly took place, appeared in the dock wearing a dark grey suit as he was remanded in custody until a pre-trial hearing on January 24.

The trial is expected to take place on February 17, which may last up to six weeks, and will be heard by a High Court judge.

A 12-year-old girl who is charged with the manslaughter of Mr Kohli appeared at the same court on Wednesday, but was not asked to enter a plea.

The girl, who also cannot be named, sat outside the dock and was granted conditional bail until the next hearing.

She is expected to go on trial in February with the other youth.

Judge Timothy Spencer KC told the children: “You both understand you are in a very serious position. You will face trial at this court on the 17th of February.”

Mr Kohli’s inquest was opened and adjourned last month and heard that a preliminary cause of death had previously been given as a neck injury, pending further tests.

The pensioner died at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham after the fatal incident which took place while he was walking his dog Rocky in the park near his home.

His family said in a statement after his death: “Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad.

“He was also a son, brother and uncle. He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them.

“He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family.”