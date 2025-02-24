Jury sworn in ahead of trial of two children accused of killing elderly man

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A jury has been selected and sworn in ahead of the trial of two children accused of killing an 80-year-old man who was injured while walking his dog.

Bhim Kohli died in hospital on September 2 last year, a day after he was allegedly attacked in Franklin Park near his home in Braunstone Town, near Leicester.

A 15-year-old boy is charged with Mr Kohli’s murder and manslaughter, while a 13-year-old girl is charged with his manslaughter. Neither child can be named because of their ages.

The jurors were selected at Leicester Crown Court on Monday ahead of the trial, which is expected to last around six to eight weeks and will be heard by High Court judge Mr Justice Turner.

The jury was told that because of the defendants’ ages, the judge and barristers would not be wearing gowns and wigs during the trial.

The youths would also sit at the back of the courtroom instead of in the dock, jurors heard.

The judge sent the jury home until Tuesday morning when Harpreet Sandhu KC is expected to open the case for the prosecution.

Mr Kohli died at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham after the alleged attack, which took place while he was walking his dog Rocky.

His family said in a statement at the time: “Bhim was a loving husband, dad and granddad. He was also a son, brother and uncle.

“He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them.

“He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family.”