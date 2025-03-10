Rib fractures of park attack victim unlikely to be from fall, murder trial told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Three rib fractures suffered by an 80-year-old who died of a spinal injury after being attacked in a park are unlikely to have been caused by a simple fall, a pathologist has told a court.

Home Office-approved forensic pathologist Dr Stuart Hamilton told jurors that a likely explanation for the broken ribs suffered by Bhim Kohli “would be something heavy striking the rib cage” – with a “single impact” failing to account for all three injuries.

Leicester Crown Court has heard claims that Mr Kohli was racially abused before he was forced to the ground and slapped in the face with a slider shoe by a 15-year-old boy, while a girl aged 13 filmed the attack.

Mr Kohli, who had walked a short distance from his home to Franklin Park in Braunstone Town, near Leicester, died in hospital a day after being injured on September 1 last year.

The 15-year-old youth is on trial having denied murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter, while the girl denies manslaughter.

Addressing the court on Monday, Dr Hamilton told the court that Mr Kohli was found at post-mortem to have eight areas of bruising and abrasion, and fractures to his left front fifth rib and “adjacent” breaks to the left seventh and eight ribs at the rear of his body.

The jury was told the pensioner, who was 5ft 8in and weighed 8st 5lb, did not undergo CPR before his death because “the situation was felt pretty hopeless from the point of view of his spinal cord” – ruling out an impact from medical intervention as a cause of the rib fractures.

Dr Hamilton, the deputy chief forensic pathologist for the East Midlands, told the court: “The rib fractures to the back of the rib cage have resulted from impact.

“Given that they are adjacent to each other, that could be one impact. But it could also be two impacts close together which have fractured a rib each.

“It is not possible to say which of these two separate scenarios actually occurred.

“Simply looking at the fractures, a kick would be capable of causing them. A blow with a blunt object would be capable of causing them.

“A punch would be capable but kicks tend to be more forceful. But there is nothing specific about them which allowed me to say it must have been this mechanism or that mechanism.”

In a video clip shown to the jury, the boy accused of murder was seen wearing socks but no footwear as Mr Kohli lay on his side on the grass.

Dr Hamilton added: “If a person has footwear on, that tends to be harder than a socked foot.

“With an unshod foot – with a foot only having a sock on it – then the likelihood of a specific patterned injury is less than if a person is wearing footwear.

“I have concluded that what I have described as a simple fall – an ordinary fall from standing – on to a grassy surface would be unlikely to cause a rib fracture if he has no particular vulnerability to rib fractures.”

Asked what would be a likely explanation for the rib fractures, he added: “A likely explanation would be something heavy striking the rib cage.”

Agreeing with the Crown’s suggestion that kicks or punches could explain the injuries, the pathologist said: “It would have to be quite a forceful punch. One occasionally sees boxers get rib fractures from a hard punch.

“But in my experience of inter-personal violence, punches are a less common mechanism of fractures for a rib… than something like kicking.

“I do not think a single impact would account for all three of these fractures. It’s my opinion that there were at least two impacts.”

Dr Hamilton, who said the cause of death was spinal cord damage caused by a neck fracture, said the cervical fracture was consistent with a fall to the ground.

Under cross-examination, the pathologist was asked to consider whether the rib and neck fractures could be consistent with someone falling on top of Mr Kohli while he was on the ground.

Dr Hamilton answered: “In my opinion that sequence of events could account for the bony injuries in this case.”

He also confirmed that he had recorded the external injuries as “minor” and not suggestive of a sustained assault.

The trial continues.