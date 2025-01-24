Girl, 13, pleads not guilty to killing pensioner in park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 13-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of pensioner Bhim Kohli, who was allegedly assaulted while walking his dog in a park near his home.

Mr Kohli, 80, died in hospital on September 2 last year, a day after he was seriously injured in Franklin Park in Braunstone Town, near Leicester.

The girl, who cannot be named because of her age, appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Friday and denied the charge of manslaughter.

She appeared outside the dock wearing a black cardigan, and a 15-year-old boy who was charged with murder and manslaughter, appeared in the dock wearing a white shirt.

The boy, who was 14 when the alleged attack took place, pleaded not guilty to both charges during a court appearance in December.

The girl was granted conditional bail and the boy was remanded into custody until their trial date on February 17.

The trial for both children, and which may last up to six weeks, will be heard by a High Court judge.

Judge Timothy Spencer KC told them: “You know this already, but I confirm you will stand trial on February 17. You both appreciate that is less than a month away, so things will happen very quickly.”

Mr Kohli, who was a grandfather, died at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham after the attack, which took place while he was walking his dog Rocky.

An inquest into Mr Kohli’s death was opened in November, and gave a preliminary cause of death as a neck injury. It was adjourned until the criminal proceedings have finished.

His family previously said in a statement: “Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad.

“He was also a son, brother and uncle. He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them.

“He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family.”