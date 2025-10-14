Legal & General London office windows smashed and doused in red paint

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police are investigating after the corporate offices of Legal & General were targeted with splatters of red paint in central London.

The headquarters of the international insurance and asset management group was covered with red paint and appeared to have several windows smashed overnight.

The incident follows several reports of similar vandalism incidents at the offices of JP Morgan, Invesco and Barclays in the city recently.

A Legal & General spokesperson said: “We are aware of the incident at One Coleman Street and are currently working with the City of London police who are investigating. The safety and wellbeing of our staff remains our highest priority”

open image in gallery The headquarters of the international insurance and asset management group was covered with red paint ( The Independent )

By the early afternoon on Tuesday, much of the outside of the building had been cordoned off, with staff having to show identification to enter the building while teams worked to clean up the glass and paint.

Superintendent Jesse Wynne, at the City of London Police, said: “Around 2am on October 14, City of London Police were alerted to individuals damaging a premises on Coleman Street.

open image in gallery The incident follows several reports of similar vandalism incidents at the offices of JP Morgan, Invesco and Barclays in the city recently ( The Independent )

“The suspects smashed windows and sprayed the front of the building with red paint. Clear lines of enquiry are being explored, and no arrests have been made at this stage.”

Though the motive behind the incident is unclear, it follows similar attacks at other offices of financial service providers in London.

Some other incidents saw the words “drop Elbit” accompany the red paint, believed to be related to the Israel-based military tech company.

open image in gallery Though the motive behind the incident is unclear, it follows similar attacks at other offices of financial service providers in London. ( The Independent )

Palestine Action took responsibility for the vandalism of the Invesco office and also for similar attacks on 15 branches of Barclays last year.

At the time, it said the protests were carried out to "demand the bank divests from Israel's weapons trade and fossil fuels".

Separately, there has also been reports of “red paint vandalism” across the UK in areas such as Huddersfield, Bradford, Reading, Edinburgh and in other London neighbourhoods.

These appear to have targeted residential homes rather than businesses.