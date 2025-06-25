For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A funeral director has appeared in court police charged with 30 counts of preventing a lawful burial after a police raid recovered remains from his Hull parlour.

Robert Bush, 47, is also accused of 31 counts of fraud by false representation over bodies found at a Legacy Independent Funeral Directors site.

No pleas were entered when he appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for a brief hearing.

He has also been charged with one count of fraudulent trading in relation to funeral plans sold between May 2012 and March 2024, and one count of theft from charities including dog charities, the RNLI and the Salvation Army.

Humberside Police launched an investigation into the funeral directors across three premises last March after the force received reports of “concern for the care of the deceased”.

A number of bodies were recovered from the firm’s Hessle Road site in Hull.

Following an 10-month investigation, they announced in April that Mr Bush had been charged. He faces a total of 63 offences.

Mr Bush, of Otley, West Yorkshire, was bailed to appear at Hull Crown Court on 13 August.

