Man pleads guilty to arson and violent disorder over Harehills disturbances

The disorder in Harehills on July 18 saw a patrol car overturned and a bus set alight.

Katie Dickinson
Wednesday 28 August 2024 10:52
A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills after vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned (Katie Dickinson/PA) (PA Wire)

A man has pleaded guilty to arson and violent disorder over serious disturbances in a Leeds suburb.

The disorder in Harehills on July 18 saw a patrol car overturned and a bus set alight.

On Wednesday, Celan Valentin Palaghia, 21, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson at Leeds Crown Court.

He admitted setting fire to furniture and bins belonging to persons unknown, a judge heard.

The case was adjourned until October 1, when Palaghia will be sentenced. He was remanded in custody until then.

The disorder was sparked by social services’ involvement with a family in the area.

Earlier this month Iustin Dobre, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered after setting fire to a double-decker bus.

He did not enter a plea for a second charge of violent disorder.

Mark Mitchell, 43, of Strathmore View, denied setting fire to the bus. He admitted a second charge of violent disorder.

Zamonsty Milan, 30, of Luxor Avenue, appeared alongside Mitchell on the same two charges. However, he did not enter any pleas.

Dobre, Mitchell and Milan will next appear at the same court on Thursday.

