Lawyers will support any compensation bid by man wrongly jailed for 38 years

Lawyers for a man who spent 38 years in prison after wrongly being convicted of murder have pledged to support him in any bid for compensation.

Peter Sullivan, 68, who to date has spent more of his life in prison than free, finally had his name cleared on Tuesday after decades protesting his innocence.

Crucial DNA evidence was finally unearthed due to scientific advances last year, showing that it was another unknown man who raped and murdered 21-year-old Diane Sindall in 1986.

On Wednesday his solicitor Sarah Myatt spoke to broadcasters after Tuesday’s historic Court of Appeal judgment that quashed Mr Sullivan’s murder conviction.

Asked about any future bid for compensation, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “That is something that we will, of course, support Peter with.

“Switalskis Solicitors will continue to represent him, and we will continue to support him with any compensation claim.”

Victims of miscarriages of justice can apply to a government compensation scheme.

Andrew Malkinson, who spent 17 years behind bars after being wrongly convicted of rape, was given a six-figure payment in February this year after delays left him struggling to survive financially and turning to food banks.

Describing Mr Sullivan’s reaction to the Court of Appeal’s decision on Tuesday, Ms Myatt said: “Emotional, very overwhelmed, as you can imagine.

“I think it will take quite some time for him to readjust, but very, very happy.”

His siblings, who were in the courtroom as the decision was made, were overcome with emotion as appeal judges officially cleared their brother.

Asked how Mr Sullivan managed to survive in prison knowing he was innocent, his lawyer said: “He really had no choice. He has to take every day as it comes, day by day.

“And what he has done throughout that time is to remain positive, to remain hopeful, and to always say: ‘I just didn’t do this’.”

Prisoners who maintain their innocence, like Mr Sullivan, can struggle to progress in prison because they cannot access certain behaviour management courses without admitting guilt.

Ms Myatt told BBC Breakfast: “He said ‘I cannot admit to something I haven’t done’, even though that meant that the Parole Board would consider things in that way.”

She told the broadcaster she will never forget the moment she was told the evidence had been secured to clear his name.

“When we received the news that the DNA results had come through and that evidence was there (to clear him), I will remember that phone call for the rest of my career and beyond.”

He now wants to be “left in peace” to “resettle and readjust” she said.

Barrister Chris Henley KC, who led a review of the Criminal Cases Review Commission’s handling of the Andrew Malkinson case, said it is “absolutely inevitable” that there will be more miscarriages of justice like Mr Sullivan’s case.

“I think that there is a fundamental problem in relation to our appeal system generally, that it just won’t face up to the fact that mistakes can be made,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“It stubbornly wants to stick to the original flawed conviction.”