Laurence Fox charged with sexual offence over photo of TV presenter

Laurence Fox has been charged with a sexual offence after allegedly tweeting a compromising image of broadcaster Narinder Kaur.

The 46-year-old is accused of sharing the photo of Ms Kaur – who appears regularly on Good Morning Britain and GB News – in April 2024.

Posting on X at the time, Ms Kaur, 52, said the image was “unimaginably mortifying”.

Police have charged the former GB News presenter after a one-month investigation.

He is due to appear in court in April.

open image in gallery Narinder Kaur said the image was ‘unimaginably mortifying’ ( Getty )

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A man has been charged with a sexual offence following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

“Laurence Fox, 46, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 24 charged with an offence contrary to section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

“The charge relates to an image that was posted on a social media platform in April 2024.”

Mr Fox, of Peldon, Essex, was fired from GB News in October 2023 after an on-air rant about journalist Ava Evans.