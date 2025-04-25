Laurence Fox denies sharing upskirting photo of TV star

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Laurence Fox has denied sharing a compromising photo of TV presenter Narinder Kaur on social media.

Fox is alleged to have shared a compromising image in a tweet posted in April 2024 of Kaur, 52, who appears regularly on Good Morning Britain and has previously appeared on GB News.

Fox, of Peldon in Essex, is charged with two counts under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He is accused of sharing a “photograph or film of person in intimate state intending to cause alarm, distress or humiliation”, in the first count, while the second alleges he sent a “photograph or film of genitals to cause alarm, distress or humiliation”.

The 46-year-old, wearing grey jeans and a light blue shirt, spoke to confirm his identity and enter not guilty pleas to both charges.

The police previously said Fox had been “charged with an offence contrary to section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003” which “relates to an image that was posted on a social media platform in April 2024”.

open image in gallery Laurence Fox arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts under the Sexual Offences Act 2003

Section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act relates to “cyber flashing”.

The charge, introduced in 2023, makes it an offence to intentionally share a sexual image of someone without consent, with the aim of causing alarm, distress, humiliation or for sexual gratification.

Upskirting, taking pictures of people under their clothes without their permission, became a specific criminal offence in 2019.

Offenders can face up to two years in jail and be placed on the sex offenders’ register.

During the brief hearing, Fox elected for a jury trial at crown court.

He will appear at Woolwich Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on May 23.

Fox was fired from GB News in October 2023 after an on-air rant about journalist Ava Evans.