Man arrested after hunt for gunman who killed 16-year-old schoolboy in Stockwell

Bryony Gooch
Friday 07 March 2025 09:53 EST
(The Independent)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 16-year-old after a shooting in south London.

Lathaniel Burrell died after being shot in Clapham on Tuesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called at around 2.30pm to reports of a shooting in Paradise Road. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

More follows...

