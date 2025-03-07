Man arrested after hunt for gunman who killed 16-year-old schoolboy in Stockwell

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 16-year-old after a shooting in south London.

Lathaniel Burrell died after being shot in Clapham on Tuesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called at around 2.30pm to reports of a shooting in Paradise Road. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

More follows...