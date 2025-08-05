Father who kept driving despite medical advice jailed over son’s death in crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A cocaine-fuelled motorist who killed his teenage son after he ignored medical advice to stop driving has been jailed for 10 years.

Daniel Burba, 31, had an epileptic fit at the wheel of his wife’s Peugeot van which swerved off the M6 near Lancaster and hit a tree on April 20.

His front-seat passenger, Ryan Morgan, 14, sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the southbound carriageway between junctions 34 and 33.

The youngster died “in terror” as he tried to gain control of the vehicle moments before the crash, Preston Crown Court heard.

Burba was taken to hospital with “relatively minor” injuries to his ribs and lacerations.

While he was being treated, a paramedic discovered a small bag of cocaine in Burba’s wallet, the court was told.

Blood tests revealed that the defendant was four times above the legal drug-drive limit.

It emerged that Burba, from Morecambe, Lancashire, had been told in October 2014 by his doctor to stop taking cocaine after he suffered a seizure which lasted up to four minutes.

The provisional licence holder was also advised not to drive.

Burba was given a similar warning in February when he was admitted to hospital after more fits and was also told to inform the DVLA.

Sentencing, Judge Robert Altham, the Honorary Recorder of Preston, told him: “You knew that cocaine predisposed you to further fits.

“You were not entitled to drive unsupervised and certainly not on the motorway. You should not have behind the wheel at all.

“You chose to drive on a motorway on a busy bank holiday Sunday. You had a passenger in the van and that passenger was your son, a person you should have been protecting and not endangering.

“You knew that taking cocaine made your decision to drive all the more dangerous. Your driving put many other road users in danger.”

Burba, of Arnside Crescent, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to causing death by dangerous driving.

He also admitted driving without a licence and with no insurance.

Judge Altham disqualified him from driving for 14 years and five months.

Burba was travelling in convoy with his wife, Frances – Ryan’s stepmother – and their three children.

Witnesses described Burba driving “erratically” on the motorway with hazard lights on as the vehicle narrowly missed swerving into a coach on the inside lane.

One woman said she noticed the front seat passenger “looked really scared” as it appeared he was trying to steer the van while the driver was slumped over the wheel.

She mouthed to the “terrified” teenager to try to put the vehicle into neutral while other drivers attempted to get in front of the Bipper van to clear a path.

But the vehicle struck the central reservation, swerved across the carriageway and then up a grass bank before it hit a tree, the court heard.

Burba’s wife witnessed the incident from her vehicle and was said to be “distraught” at the scene.

When interviewed, Burba lied that he had only just discovered he should not drive due to his medical condition and that he had never driven the van before.

Burba said he had no recollection of taking cocaine.

Judge Altham told the defendant: “You could have admitted to what you did but you chose instead to lie in order to save yourself.”

Ryan’s mother Kim, who was sat in court, said Burba’s actions were “disgusting”.

In a victim personal statement, she said: “Daniel has taken a precious son, brother, grandson, nephew, friend and cousin. He had so much to live for.

“The fact that Daniel knew he wasn’t allowed to drive due to his seizures, plus a lack of licence and insurance is just disgusting.

“It’s so unfair because Ryan did have a beautiful heart. He wanted to be a policeman. He would have changed the world. He made it a better place in the short time he was here. He made everyone smile who came into contact with him. He had a smile that lit up the room.

“Daniel has taken all that and more.”

Judge Altham said he had “rarely seen” as many testimonials in support of a defendant – said to be of “Christian faith” who was involved in various charitable work.

But he highlighted one reference which said Burba was “a fantastic father, honest and caring” and told the court: “I wonder if the author of that letter knows you and the circumstances of this case at all.”

He added: “Your wife suggests you have never intentionally put any of your children in danger. That is plainly not true.”

Burba received points on his licence and a fine in June 2021 for driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with his licence, the court heard.

Paul Humphries, defending, said Burba was “remorseful”.

He said: “He very much regrets his actions that day. He has indeed attempted suicide in the last few weeks.

“He knows he has to be punished. He accepts he has to be punished.

“He is well aware he made a very, very poor decision and one he very much regrets, and one he has no intention of repeating.”

Following sentencing, Sergeant Martin Wilcock, senior investigating officer, said: “No sentence will ever make up for any loss of life, particularly in these tragic circumstances.

“However, Daniel Burba will have the rest of his life to reflect upon the catastrophic consequences his decision to consume drugs and then get behind the wheel have had. Sadly, his son will not.

“I hope the outcome of this case sends a strong message out to anyone who is considering driving, having been told by a doctor not to. Or anyone who is considering driving, having consumed drugs or alcohol.

“As is so very obvious from this case, you run the risk of taking a life but also ruining many others – including your own.”